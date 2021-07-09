U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas and other members of Congress have asked the Department of Justice to release a final investigation report on the disparities in the cattle industry. After a year of investigation, which began May 2020, we agree it’s time to reveal what has been learned.
The investigation was launched into the nation’s four largest meat packers over concerns of the companies may have been engaging in market-manipulating behavior that contributed to the major gap between cattle prices and beef box prices. Those four companies control 80% of the nation’s beef processing.
We know that a thorough investigation may take a few months, but certainly a year is long enough. The concerned members of Congress say ranchers, farmers and packers have all been left with little direction since the civil investigative demands were issued. While prices for live cattle have decreased in the last several years, boxed beef prices have risen significantly within the past year and have widened the gap between live cattle prices and boxed beef prices.
Allegations of collusion or other sinister happenings may not be borne out by the investigation; however, the silence on the investigation invites more skepticism from small farmers and ranchers who feel the focus on large-scale operations disadvantages them.
It’s time to find out what has been learned over the course of the investigation. It’s time to release the report.
