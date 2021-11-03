Oklahoma lawmakers this week unveiled their maps for how the new state congressional districts will look, taking into consideration changes in population revealed in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The biggest change to the congressional districts was adding a third representative to Oklahoma County, by far the state’s most populous county. That was accomplished by putting a portion of Oklahoma County into the largely rural 3rd Congressional District, currently held by Republican Rep. Frank Lucas.
The part of Oklahoma County that would be included in the 3rd Congressional District is a heavily Hispanic part of Oklahoma City. A final decision on congressional districts will be made by lawmakers when they meet in special session Nov. 15.
Opponents of the new maps say the change is an example of gerrymandering, the process used to ensure one political party remains in control.
Moving Democrat votes out of the 5th Congressional District into the staunchly conservative 3rd Congressional District dilutes those votes and certainly bolsters Republican chances of keeping control of the 5th District.
Republican state lawmakers, who decided the new district maps because they are the majority in the Legislature, say they did not consider political affiliation or race when crafting the maps. But it is interesting that a piece was taken out of Oklahoma County, which is one of the most purple of the state’s counties. As of Oct. 31, Republicans accounted for 42.5% of the registered voters in Oklahoma County, while Democrats made up 36.6%.
Andy Moore, head of People Not Politicians, which aims to ensure the redrawing of the state’s voting districts is free of partisan influence, said his organization is considering a legal challenge.
Congressional districts must be redrawn after every decennial census. Over the past decade, nearly two-thirds of Oklahoma counties saw their population decrease, losing a combined 69,000, an analysis of census data shows. But the remaining counties — predominantly urban and suburban — saw their populations grow by about 277,000 people. While the state saw a net gain of about 208,000 people in the past decade, nearly half of all Oklahoma residents now live in four counties — Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa. Oklahoma County is home to nearly 800,000 people.
Congressional districts are required to have roughly the same population. Given that requirement, the 3rd Congressional District is huge — encompassing about half the total land area of the state, stretching from the Panhandle across to Osage County, and taking in almost all of sparsely populated Western Oklahoma.
Redrawing districts is not an easy job, but some of the changes were puzzling. We will have to see how things work out.
