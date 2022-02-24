It was good to see Enid Public Schools make some capital improvements to sports facilities through the new Redbud School Grants, a program that provides funding from the medical marijuana tax proceeds.
Enid spent its first allocation on replacing the lights and poles at the Enid High School track and installing new lights at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The lighting project at David Allen benefits the school, but also has community impact as well since the ballpark is used by several entities. Both improvements will immediately benefit students and the community this spring and summer.
Lawmakers created the program last year to put medical marijuana tax dollars toward districts and charter schools that earn below the state average in local taxes that support school buildings. Compared with other 6A districts across the state, EPS is a low local-revenue property tax collection school district because most of the industry in Enid is located outside of the district.
These funds help ensure that students, regardless of district, have building spaces that meet their needs through renovations, maintenance and additional facilities. These funds are basically used for one-time expenditures for projects that don’t depend on recurring revenue.
This program is beneficial in improving schools across the state that haven’t been able to keep up school facility programs through ad valorem tax receipts. The grants went out to 330 school districts.
This is a great use for medical marijuana tax funds, and these funds will help provide students the facilities they need, even though their district’s ad valorem tax bases may be decreasing. It’s a step in the right direction in improving school facilities all across the state.
