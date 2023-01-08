Thumbs up to Enid High School and its football program.
Three players on the team have received offers from major colleges competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Running back Luke Rauh and defensive back Erik Lewis Jr. have received offers from the Air Force Academy, while wide receiver Tykie Andrews has an offer from the Naval Academy.
Receiving an athletic scholarship offer from any school is a big deal, but for Enid to have three players courted by service academies is a really big deal. Not just anyone can get into one of the academies, which offer an outstanding educational opportunity — not to mention a job at the end of college.
Congratulations to these three young men.
Enid native Kyle Dillingham will receive another honor this month.
The fiddler player will receive South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce’s Native Son Award at a banquet Jan. 19.
Dillingham began playing the violin at age 9. While still in high school, he was twice featured on Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and performed with legends Roy Clark and Hank Thompson. He later went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in instrumental music performance from Oklahoma City University. Dillingham has taken his music to 41 countries, earning him the title of Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador.
He is known for riding his skateboard while playing the fiddle. This led him to make history at The Grand Ole Opry, for riding a skateboard on stage for his official Opry Guest Artist Debut in 2019.
Congratulations on more recognition.
Thumbs up to Chad Forbeck, who is the 2023 president of Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors.
The owner of E-Towne Realty and Property Management started in the real estate business in Enid in 2005 with Enid Homesellers. After being a Realtor for five years, Forbeck worked with Jim Henderson, of Enid Property Management, to acquire most of his business and start E-Towne Realty and Property Management.
He has been on the board of directors and involved with several nonprofits, including Hope Outreach, Loaves & Fishes and Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. He is a member of Enid Rotary Club and Oakwood Country Club.
Other officers for the association are: Sondra Hernandez, vice president; Jenny Smithson, president-elect; Patrick Countryman, secretary/treasurer; and Amber Sprague, past president.
Congratulations and best wishes for 2023.
