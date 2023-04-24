Enid City Commission’s recent approval of two ordinances pertaining to “Art in Public Places” and “Parks and Recreation” are reasonable proposals that will enhance and benefit the entire community.
The arts piece increases the maximum amount the city will contribute for a third-party public art project from $30,000 to $50,000. And the parks part allows for one-half of 1% of a major city of Enid construction project — similar to the other ordinance approved — to be set aside for the inclusion of park features for it.
Neither of the amounts dedicated for these two projects is an extraordinary amount. We have seen some wonderful art pieces and murals throughout our community that are helping put Enid on the map as a tourist destination or a destination of interest.
However, we have to remember there is a caveat for these projects. The city inherits the maintenance on public art and parks. That means we should expect the city to budget appropriately for art and parks projects that may be on the table.
We’ve run into a little trouble in the past when it didn’t appear the city was prepared for the maintenance, such as what happened with the Under Her Wing project, when what was expected to be low-maintenance for the park area turned out to be a little more complicated than originally thought.
However, the Wing project was one of the biggest undertakings by the community, and it has proven to be a tourism draw. Many tourism publications published through the Oklahoma Tourism Department feature the sculpture, and it’s become a visible icon for Enid.
Enid’s murals are extremely popular, and new murals are going up all the time. The News & Eagle’s Public Arts Guide published last year is being distributed through Oklahoma Tourism Department and is reaching about five regional states regularly and has been distributed to tourists from nearly every state since last August.
The city is doing the right thing by investing and supporting public art in the community. Advancing public art improves the quality of life in a community and reaches across all socio-economic standards.
Simply put, public art and good parks make Enid a desirable community for our residents and for our visitors.
