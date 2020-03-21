The coronavirus crisis is weighing on everyone’s minds, but it’s time for another installment of our “Pulse of the Voter” series.
Since 2018, we’ve published this in-depth news project. We appreciate members of the community sharing their views on the current political climate and the issues that concern them most.
The goal of this national project is to dig deeper beyond traditional political coverage and listen to voters in our local community to report on how they feel as voters.
We’re curious what readers think and feel heading in the November election.
This is an opportunity for us to capture the mood of voters on President Trump’s impeachment by House Democrats, and his acquittal by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Oklahoma is not a swing state, but we’ve already had our Super Tuesday presidential primary. Incumbent President Donald Trump won the GOP nomination, while former Vice President Joe Biden secured the Dem nomination in Oklahoma.
Besides the presidential race, the November election also is high stakes for both major parties battling for control of Congress.
What are your thoughts on the national economy, the state of the country and how it fits in with the rest of the world?
If you would like to participate, please email your thoughts to editor@enidnews.com with the subject line “POV” at the top. Please include your name, city of residence and political affiliation if you would like to be interviewed.
