One of the biggest questions around Oklahoma this past week has been who would start at quarterback for the Sooners in their game today against Texas Christian University.
Speculation has run rampant since the OU-Texas game, when OU coach Lincoln Riley benched started Spencer Rattler for backup Caleb Williams, who rallied the Sooners to a 55-48 victory. Inquiring minds wanted to know who would be in the lineup for today’s game.
Understandably, Riley didn’t commit publicly because he wanted TCU to wonder as well, making it harder for the Horned Frogs to prepare for the game.
Then, some enterprising student journalists with The Oklahoma Daily, OU’s student newspaper, viewed football practice from a nearby public building and saw that Williams was taking more reps with the starting receivers than Rattler was.
They wrote a story about their observations and also talked to Rattler’s father, gaining some insights on his thinking about the situation.
That’s when things got interesting. After the story appeared, Riley decided to clamp down and canceled all media availability until after the game. Whether the two are related is not known.
Some OU fans accused the student journalists of sabotaging their own team by “spying” and reporting what they saw.
In our opinion, that’s a major overreaction. What these students displayed was good journalism. They broke no laws or ethics and got an answer to a question a lot of people were asking.
Yes, Riley wanted to make it hard for TCU to prepare for the game, and keeping it quiet about who he was going to play was one way to do that. But, TCU coach Gary Patterson is no novice. He’s actually a pretty good coach, with a record of 181-76. You can be sure he studied the film of the OU-Texas game and made preparations as best he could to deal with whoever plays quarterback.
The whole situation, especially the reactions to what the OU student journalists did, was over the top.
It was much ado about nothing.
