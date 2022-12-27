One of the barriers news organizations across Oklahoma have faced in recent years is holding government agencies accountable. As newsroom budgets were cut and resources became more scarce, it was harder for news organizations to seek legal help to fight non-compliance with open records and open meetings laws.
Thankfully, a grant through the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has made it easier for newspapers and other news organizations to pursue legal advice and action to force agencies into compliance.
In 2020, the RCFP hired a Tulsa-based lawyer to provide free legal support for Oklahoma journalists and news outlets. Since then, Kathryn Gardner, the RCFP’s attorney, has assisted organizations, including the Muskogee Phoenix, Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier — among others — in lawsuits seeking public records. She also has consulted journalists, including those of the News & Eagle, before publishing sensitive information and issued dozens of letters reminding government officials of their obligation in responding to records requests.
Her efforts recently helped force Pottawatomie County Jail produce jail surveillance footage regarding a 2019 death of an inmate. RCFP assisted Oklahoma Watch in filing a lawsuit against the Office of Management and Enterprise Services after the agency refused to turn over applications for federal pandemic relief funds. The agency eventually released the records.
The RCFP also assisted a tribal news organization in accessing records from the Osage Nation Treasury Department and is involved in an ongoing lawsuit against the governor and attorney general over emails related to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on McGirt.
Oklahoma has robust and effective open meeting and open records laws. However, government agencies in the past decade have persisted in a culture of noncompliance.
After some 30 actions have been filed against these agencies in the last couple of years, hopefully they are getting the message this will no longer be tolerated.
Everyone has a right to this information. These victories for news organizations also are victories for the public.
