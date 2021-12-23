Our country has the blessing of having a lot of Secret Santas out there, and Enid is no different.

We’ve all seen the videos of those special people who give away hundreds of dollars in cash to random people, just to make their holidays brighter. It’s always inspiring and heartwarming to see how much the receivers enjoy the gifts and how much the givers are lifted spiritually and emotionally.

Last week, an anonymous donor continued the tradition of providing cash money to Enid Police Department, tasking officers to give out the money to random people they select during the day.

+3 EPD officers spread holiday cheer by surprising community members with cash ENID, Okla. — Willem Johnson had been busy pushing carts at Jumbo Foods’ Willow location on Friday afternoon when a police officer holding a s…

Our story in Tuesday’s paper highlighted some of those interactions between police officers and folks just out doing their daily chores. Those who received the gifts probably were a little worried when they first saw a police officer approaching them. But their worry turned to joy when the officer handed them a $50 bill.

This type of positive interaction is more important than ever for law enforcement these days. Our officers are so scrutinized and often vilified for simply doing their jobs. A few bad apples across the country have made the job even more stressful for all the other law enforcement officers who work hard to serve their communities.

This type of activity shows citizens the community service side of policing. And, it shows the officers that people really do care and appreciate the services they provide.

So thank you to the anonymous donor for making this activity possible each year. And thank you to Enid police officers for carrying out the task and helping others have a merrier Christmas.