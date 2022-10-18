Enid City Commission is setting the dates for the upcoming mayoral and commission election for Wards 1, 2 and 5.
The Enid city election will be held Feb. 14, 2023.
Those who hold city office are some of the most important people in our community because they are our closest connection to making our community the type of community we all want to live, work and enjoy life in.
However, city elected offices probably are the hardest to find candidates who have knowledge, engagement and institutional knowledge of our community. And, too often, the case is that one person will indicate an interest in a certain office and others who might be interested will bow out.
That’s not what we need when it comes to electing city officials. We need multiple candidates willing to put their names on the ballot to serve as representatives of their districts. That does not mean they all disagree on the needs for the community — it just means that they have an interest in serving the community.
We need candidates who follow what is going on in the city, are knowledgeable about the issues of the city — and not just one issue like potholes — and see a longer-term vision for our community and are ready to work toward a path to get there.
So, we ask eligible residents who are interested in any of these offices to go ahead and sign up to serve. Don’t let someone else’s candidacy thwart your desire to serve the city. If you think you are capable of contributing positive ideas and influence in Ward 1, 2, 5 or as mayor, go for it. The filing period is Dec. 5-7.
Residents always are better served when they have choices for their elected leaders. And the closest way to make a difference in your daily life is to engage in local issues and policies.
