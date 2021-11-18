The Grand National Quail Hunt has put our area in the spotlight this week and concludes tonight following its return after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As always, the hunt offers networking opportunities to help draw influential people to the community. It is a time for Enid influencers to have one-on-one opportunities with influencers from around the country.
The hunt was created in 1967 and has been held in November every year since, except for last year. The hunt is hosted by the Grand National Quail Club, which has 150 dues-paying members from Oklahoma.
The idea was to bring men from the world of business, sports and politics to Enid, to showcase our community and Northwest Oklahoma — and to hunt quail in one of the prime quail regions of the country.
To some in the community, the event evolved into a good ol’ boy gathering. In some respects, that is true. But, it also is more than that. The networking possibilities always have the chance to blossom into business opportunities.
Local entrepreneur Brady Sidwell has been a part of the GNQC since 2016. He invited Graison Gill, a business partner of his from New Orleans, to be a new shooter to the hunt this year.
They are partners in Chisholm Trail Milling, a new business making flour from locally grown grain.
The quail hunt, Sidwell said, is giving Gill, a “proper introduction” to the Enid community.
After a year off because of the pandemic, the Grand National Quail Hunt seems rejuvenated, and that’s a good thing for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
