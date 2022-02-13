THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Foster Feet for making life a bit better for some hard-working young people.
The local nonprofit provided 16 participants in this year’s CDSA YouthBuild program cycle with new pairs of Wolverine work boots from Atwood’s to help them out on the job.
Foster Feet, started as a youth service project in 2013 and now housed at Central Christian Church, gives out around 1,000 pairs of shoes a year to youths in the Enid area.
YouthBuild helps young people between 17 to 24 years old who have dropped out of high school work to complete their diplomas, learn job skills and achieve professional certifications through a partnership with Autry Technology Center. Participants rotate between academics and construction training.
Foster Feet has been an awesome resource that helps so many people each year.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to the organizers who are continuing the effort to provide a prom experience for people with special needs.
Now called Ignite the Night, the prom will be 6-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Oakwood Christian Church.
The event could use volunteers, buddies and donations.
Buddies must be at least 16 years old and will assist the kings and queens at the prom, while volunteers will help with decorations, helping in the kitchen, taking out the trash and other things.
Sign-ups are open online at ignitenightenid.com.
Donation to the event can be made on Venmo to @Dalen-Mcvay or by dropping off a check or cash at McVay Law Firm, 211 N. Washington, or at Oakwood Christian Church, 401 N. Oakwood.
We hope those who can help will.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to 11-year-old Journey Gould, of Arkansas, who has shown amazing bravery and compassion for someone so young.
Journey, who has family in Enid, recently hosted a pop-up sale featuring formal, pageant and Sunday-best dresses to raise money for “Breaking the Silence,” which advocates for domestic violence services for children.
Journey is a survivor of juvenile domestic violence and has been involved in pageants for a few years. Through “Breaking the Silence,” she is able to donate funds to child advocacy centers and make emergency bags filled with things like hygienic items, stuffed animals and journals to take to the centers.
Her pop-up sales, which she holds across the country, also help people looking for the perfect dress. None of them cost more than $100.
Keep doing good work, Journey.
