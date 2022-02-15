Do you have a desire to help shape the future of Enid?
You can do this in a number of ways. You can run for city commission. You can be active in civic groups or in your church. Or, you can apply to serve on several boards and commissions for the city of Enid.
The city announced last week it had several openings on city boards and commissions. This is a great way to get involved in the city process and to use your expertise to advise the city on a number of important projects and issues.
The following boards have openings for any interested resident: Dr. Marti Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, Library Board, Board of Adjustment, Police Civil Service Commission, Enid Joint Recreation Triad; Park Board, Tree Board and the Aviation Advisory Board.
If you’ve been a resident for three years, you can serve on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Other boards need specific qualifications. The Historic Preservation Commission needs residents who live in the Waverley Historic District and Kenwood Historic District. They also need a historian registered architect and a representative from MAPC.
Vance Development Authority has an opening for an at-large member. Qualification include being a member of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Enid Regional Development Alliance, a licensed Realtor or a hospital administrator.
Meadowlake Golf Course Advisory Board could use a Meadowlake golfer and a representative from the Meadowlake Women’s Golf Association.
The ADA Access Board is open to any interested resident of Enid and a resident of Enid with a disability.
The Construction Board of Appeals needs persons who are licensed in plumbing, electrical, mechanical, design professionals, architects, etc.
Check out the city of Enid website for complete details to see if you qualify for any of these boards. We hope to see several people apply and put their expertise and experiences to work to improve the quality of life we all enjoy and want.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.