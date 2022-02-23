There seems to be a day, a week or a month for just about anything, but we feel it’s important to point out that this week is National Public Schools Week, and we want to give a shout out to all involved in working to make public education successful for all students.
Public schools nationwide are facing many challenges. They must balance competing and changing needs of educating our children. They must work around safety issues, health issues and, unfortunately, even political issues.
We want public schools to be a safe haven for students. We want public schools to be a nurturing place of love and learning. We want our public schools to be inclusive of all students.
Public Schools Week is a designated week for administrators, teachers, specialists, teacher educators, parents and school board members to host events for their communities and reach out to lawmakers, businesses and other community members to discuss the importance of public education.
Allies of public education are in Oklahoma City at the state Capitol this week, talking to lawmakers about the importance of a strong and resourceful public education system. We ask lawmakers to listen carefully and to take into consideration the needs public schools have to continue providing quality education for ALL children, no matter their race, gender, sex, ethnicity, physical or mental challenges.
The teaching and learning in our local K-12 public schools positively impacts students and families, the neighborhoods and communities they live in, and our nation as a whole. Educators and school leaders have been committed to providing and maintaining a safe learning environment for our children, and we thank them.
Take an opportunity this week to say thank you to your child’s teacher, principal and support staff members.
