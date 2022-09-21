Each day the Enid News & Eagle is full of information of importance and relevance to readers, and most of that information is presented in story form with headlines and photographs.
However, there also is a great deal of valuable information published several days a week in the newspaper under Public Notices. These notices are sometimes referred to as “legals,” and are printed in smaller type and set off separately from the typical news stories.
These Public Notices are submitted and paid for by various legal entities, individuals and public governments, and they are required by law as “constructive notice” of information with a legal presumption that a party has notice when it can discover certain acts by inquiry into public records.
According to law, public bodies are required to publish these constructive notices in the designated legal newspaper in the county, which is the designation held in Garfield County by the Enid News & Eagle. Oklahoma newspapers take this responsibility seriously and are committed to broad dissemination of notices to the public.
These notices are a part of the accountability and transparency process required by our system of government, and the newspaper is the best caretaker of these notices because newspapers are independent of the government; readily available to the public; capable of being securely archived; and verified by affidavit as proof of publication.
In today’s technologically advanced age, some have questioned why notices must continue to appear in a newspaper publication. Why isn’t posting them on a government website sufficient? Websites, whether controlled by a government body or a private firm, are not independent, archived, readily available or independently verified. A newspaper public notice fulfills all of those standards. In fact, all public notices published in newspapers in the state are archived at https://www.oklahomanotices.com.
Governments today have more power and more influence than ever before. For those who still value self-governance, newspapers like the Enid News & Eagle and other community newspapers across the state still are around to hold those governments accountable. Publishing Public Notices is a part of that accountability process.
So, when you see a Public Notice in the News & Eagle, take a few moments to read it. You might find some very valuable information that could impact your daily life.
