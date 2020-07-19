Thumbs up for news of Enid’s closed water park being leased to new operators with plans to open in spring 2021.
Cory Brewer, owner of The Shack restaurant, is leasing the park from Greg and Kristie Jensen, of Enid.
The park name has been changed from Splash Zone to Wild Willie’s Water Park.
“It’s going to be the same waterpark,” Brewer said. “We are just going to go in and clean it up and fix stuff and see how it goes the next two years, and then see where we go from there.”
The park was built in 1984 and was open for two years as Pleasure Cove. In 1992, it was purchased and reopened as Sun ‘N Fun.
The Jensens purchased the park in 1998 and finished their 20th season Aug. 21, 2017. Splash Zone closed in 2017 after 20 years of ownership under the Jensens.
The Shack will provide concessions for the water park when it is open. Also, Brewer is planning to add a stage for live performances. Sounds like fun.
More thumbs up to 270 young artists from across Oklahoma, including five from Enid, for spending a week studying with internationally renowned faculty and celebrity guest artists at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.
The attendees were selected from more than 1,000 applicants during a competitive statewide audition process last winter, and they studied one of eight artistic disciplines: acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing and painting, film and video, orchestra or photography.
Congrats to these five Enid students for attending OSAI at Home: Ian Choi (Drawing and Painting), Jacob Crabtree and Cailey Luskey (Chorus), Jackson Morgan (Film and Video) and Parker Schovanec (Drawing and Painting).
The selection process is highly competitive. Enid should be proud of these five outstanding young artists who’ve had the opportunity to study (even if remotely) with some top artists and scholars in their field.
Last, but certainly not least, thumbs up for President Donald Trump for wearing a mask last weekend.
During a Tuesday interview with CBS News, Trump was asked if the responsibility rests with the governors on face masks.
“Well, yeah, and they also, they also may go by guidelines and they can have their own guidelines, but they go by the CDC guidelines,” Trump said. “And right now that’s saying wear a mask, and that’s OK with me. That’s good. Those guidelines are good. I’m not stopping them from saying it. I do say this, originally people were saying don’t wear a mask.
“People that we all respect were saying don’t wear a mask because, look, you know, it’s got certain drawbacks and they say don’t wear a mask. Now they’re saying wear a mask. I’m OK. And it does evolve. You know, I mean, the thought process evolves.”
Trump was asked if he’d urge Americans to wear a mask right now.
“If it’s necessary, I would urge them to wear a mask,” Trump said. “And I would say follow the guidelines.”
As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control recommended people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
The CDC is the nation’s health protection agency, and President Trump is right to say we should follow these practical guidelines.
