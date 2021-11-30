As we enter the holidays and the winter months, you will be hearing more about the need for vaccinations, not only for COVID-19, but also for the seasonal flu. We urge readers not to be complacent about getting all the proper vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory last week that cases of influenza have been rising among young adults in recent weeks. Just in the last few weeks, several university football programs, including Oklahoma, revealed that cases among players have been at record highs. Flu outbreaks have been reported at several college campuses in the last month.
With the 2020 pandemic and the introduction of the COVID vaccine late last year, it seems many people have forgotten about the flu. In fact, flu cases still are low nationally from last year, primarily because of mask-wearing and also people not getting out as much.
However, that has changed as more people are becoming vaccinated for COVID and life is starting to get back to normal. People are gathering again, and with that, it’s just common sense that other viruses, like the flu and other respiratory viruses, will be circulating again.
And now, CDC is watching another COVID variant, labeled omicron, that could eventually circulate in the United States. They still don’t know the seriousness of this variant, but it’s just another reason for everyone to make the decision to become vaccinated against COVID as well and get a booster when it’s appropriate.
Vaccines greatly reduce many dangerous and deadly diseases, including smallpox, mumps, measles, polio, etc. If enough people receive vaccinations, these deadly viruses can be stamped out. Because people have traditionally received flu vaccinations, most who get the flu don’t suffer extreme consequences of the virus. They may still get it, but the vaccine mitigates the most serious effects.
It’s the same formula for the COVID vaccines. It’s important to get the facts about the COVID vaccines. They can be found easily on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019 -ncov/vaccines/facts.html and also by discussing them with your physician.
Protect yourself and others this winter. Get your flu and COVID vaccinations.
