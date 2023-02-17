No one disputes Garfield County Detention Facility needs work, mainly expansion to handle the number of inmates housed locally.
However, how to resolve the situation is in dispute.
Voters last August defeated a sales tax proposal to fund improvements.
The proposal would have increased the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for a 20-year period to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the jail and its facilities; added 82 beds in dormitory-style housing and 16,000 square feet; and renovated part of the current 45,000-square-foot building.
Voters shot down the measure, with 3,980, or 62.61%, voting against the proposition and 2,377, or 37.39%, voting in favor of it.
Jail Administrator Ben Crooks has since revised the plan, changing the timeline to a 15-year period instead of 20 years. His plan has been approved by Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, but it will have to go before county commissioners for approval before a proposition appears on an election ballot.
Crooks said the proposal should appear before county commissioners this month.
However, we think the funding situation should be looked at.
The Garfield County sales tax already is one of the highest in the state. Rather then add to that, we would like the county to look at property tax.
We are in a unique situation with property tax. A portion of local property tax, which was added to pay the settlement of a lawsuit after an inmate died in the jail in 2016, will go off at the end of the year. It would be more appropriate, in our minds, to continue that as a jail funding source. It's already been used for jail purposes, so continuing it would not result in an increase in taxes.
Getting people to approve a sales tax is a hard sell. We think all options, including property tax, should be on the table.
