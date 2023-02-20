For many years, local tourism offices primarily focused on promoting their communities to outsiders. The idea was to draw people from the state or other parts of the region to take a look at the entertainment venues and amenities a community has to offer
Certainly drawing people to Enid to spend their time and money will always be a focus of Visit Enid, which is Enid’s local tourism office. However, in recent years, the office has taken a more active role in also promoting the community to people who already live here.
Visit Enid works hand-in-hand with the city and also Enid Regional Development Alliance in making Enid economically and culturally attractive to residents and to outsiders. Visit Enid takes a leading role in promoting activities, such as all the holiday events, special events and concerts, theater productions, special festivals, local museums and amenities. Many people find Enid to be a nice place for a day visit to see some really interesting and unique things.
However, the value in promoting the same things to Enid and Garfield County residents is to help provide local residents more of an opportunity to engage in their community and become leaders in the community. It also helps employers understand the good things we have here so they are motivated to keep their businesses here and work harder to attract quality employees to work for them.
As residents, we want to know and participate in the many things going on in our community. Visit Enid is a great local resource to find that information. Their new updated web site makes it easier to find activities going on throughout the week and the weekend.
Visit Enid also partnered with the News & Eagle to produce a 100-page public art guide that is being distributed to all areas of the country through the state tourism department. This is giving Enid another new avenue to attract visitors, and the local folks enjoy the public art guide as well, and they use it as a resource for when their friends or family come to town.
As local residents, we can also be ambassadors for our community through social media and other networking we do within our businesses and other organizations. Enid and Garfield County have a lot to offer, and it’s all of our jobs to promote our community so it remains vital and resilient.
