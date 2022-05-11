We keep hearing news about Oklahoma’s record revenues; however, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel is urging caution as lawmakers lick their chops on how to spend it, or how to cut back on taxes.
Of course, earlier in the legislative session several proposals made the rounds to cut taxes in certain areas. Of those plans, our editorial board agreed that perhaps temporarily suspending the state sales tax on groceries would be the most helpful to families dealing with inflationary prices for necessities, such as food and fuel.
Then, just a few weeks ago the Legislature gave the governor the authority to provide a $700 million incentive to try to lure a large battery manufacturing facility to the state. With that kind of huge investment, talks of tax cuts have tapered off.
McDaniel reported that collections in April totaled $2.04 billion, topping the previous one-month record of $1.58 billion in April 2019.
Even though the record performance numbers show Oklahoma’s economy to be strong, McDaniel sees signs of potential problems down the road. Sales tax and use receipts aren’t keeping up with the rate of inflation, and gross production and motor vehicle revenue are lower than collections last April. Taxes on oil and natural gas dropped 1.2% from one year ago to $132.1 million while motor vehicle revenues fell by 8.2% to $72 million.
So, McDaniel’s cautionary tale is not an overreaction. We still don’t know of the outcome of the $700 million incentive package, but if Oklahoma does land that project, tax cuts probably will need to be off the table, particularly with the trends McDaniel is seeing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.