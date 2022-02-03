There seems to be a plethora of Oklahoma lawmakers who are filing bills to curb vaccination mandates. It’s going to take a concerted effort from the medical and business communities to thwart this unwise legislation.

Republican legislators filing these bills purport to oppose government overreach, yet with these bills, they are promoting the worst form of government overreach by impeding the ability of private businesses to make decisions they believe is best for their own businesses. Whatever happened to Republicans being pro-business?

Attempts also were made last year to ban private employers from implementing vaccine or mask mandates. That bill didn’t go anywhere after the medical and business communities pushed back.

Yet, here we are again with lawmakers introducing more than 30 bills to curb employer vaccine mandates and give legal protections to Oklahomans who refuse them.

Employers already are required to provide exemptions to workers who are unable to get vaccinations due to medical circumstances or religious beliefs. However, according to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, political or social objections don’t apply.

While we can agree with some objections about federal mandates on vaccines, we don’t agree with objections to private businesses making their own rules. As Sen. Lonnie Paxton recently wrote in an opinion piece, a mandate by any other name is still a mandate, no matter where it comes from on the political spectrum. Mandates deny private businesses the ability to operate as they see fit.

When it comes to dealing with private businesses, shouldn’t we let those individual business owners and boards of those businesses take care of themselves?

These unnecessary bills, if passed, could have the effect of spreading the pandemic further.