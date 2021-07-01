As more information comes out about the decision to close William S. Key Correction Center in Fort Supply, we have become more frustrated with how the decision was made and how it was publicized.
During a hearing Tuesday with lawmakers in Oklahoma City, Tricia Everest, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of public safety, said officials bungled the communications about the plan. She said top officials, including Stitt, approved plans to close the minimum-security prison by the end of the year, but the public was not supposed to find out so soon. However, the news was leaked to The Woodward News, which led DOC to “hastily” publicize its plans June 16.
State lawmakers and local leaders questioned why DOC had written closure plans in place by May 13, but didn’t inform them until the news broke publicly.
We have those same concerns. We have to wonder when state leaders were going to notify anyone about their plans.
While the Corrections Department has the authority to make executive decisions, like closing a prison, without seeking legislative or public input, we believe a decision of this magnitude should have been handled better. Any decision should have come after input was sought from all stakeholders.
The closure will have a devastating impact on the Woodward County economy. The prison employs 142 people. They are people who live in Woodward County. They own homes or rent homes in Woodward County. They shop in Woodward County. Their children attend Woodward County schools.
And, Northwest Oklahoma lawmakers also are worried the prison closure will force Harper County Community Hospital in Buffalo to close because of $250,000 in lost revenue. The prison comprises the majority of business for the hospital.
Those involved in the closure decision point to the more than $30 million in repairs the prison needs. However, the Legislature had allocated $17 million of a $116 million bond package to pay for repairs to the ailing prison, but correctional officials later decided to spend the bond money on other prisons. That was done without legislative approval, which could lead one to reach the conclusion that the decision to close Key was made much earlier.
Prison officials said it costs about $15.5 million yearly to run the prison, and its closure would save the state an estimated $1.3 million a year.
We think an 8% savings to decimate the area’s economy is a bad move.
The likelihood of DOC reversing the decision seems slim, but the state shouldn’t close the facility until there is a vision of what the future of the site could be. Perhaps the savings could be reallocated into those efforts.
Key once was a mental health facility, perhaps it could become one again. The state certainly is lacking in that regard. Northwest Oklahoma lawmakers and Woodward County officials need to take the lead in figuring out the next steps.
