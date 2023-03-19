Thumbs up
Thumbs up to efforts to restore and preserve one-of-a-kind works of art in Garfield County Court House.
The works include murals of Ruth Monro Augur, who painted them on the walls of the first and second floors. She painted several works as a WPA project in the mid-1930s. Then, there are seven one-of-a-kind works by Native American artists Burgess and Paladine Roye painted on the walls of the old jail.
In 1976, then-Sheriff Pat McFadden made a deal with Burgess Roye, jailed on a DUI charge, to paint several works on the wall. Paladine Roye also finished a landscape painting just outside the old booking area. McFadden then protected the works with plexiglass.
Now, historical photographer and documentarian Ron Bailey is working to protect the works. He took photographs of the Royes’ work that will be reproduced on fine art paper, like the concrete wall material. Plans are to save the artwork of Monro Augur, add glass and lighting, and display framed reproductions of the Burgess paintings downstairs. Prints will be available to purchase by the public for the first time at ronbaileyphotography.com.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid company PT Coupling, which is expanding its facilities and capacity.
President Matt Parrish said a new refinery will be up and running across the street from 1414 E. Willow, at 1405 E. Willow, that will allow the company to take advantage of changes in the marketplace, as well as make the process of smaller castings more efficient.
In addition, a bigger plan for expanding is in the works, which probably would require a new building to further expand PT’s foundry operations.
Congratulations to this longtime Enid business and continued success in the future.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Area Horseshoe Pitching Club, which will begin its spring league next month.
EAHPC hosts six-week leagues in the spring and fall, along with about four tournaments each year, using a handicap scoring system.
Jim Hudson, president of EAHPC and league director, said the spring league will start April 3 at Meadowlake Park, which has 16 horseshoe courts. Participants will pitch, individually, three 40-horseshoe games one day per week.
Hudson said there are many benefits that come with pitching horseshoes, including camaraderie among EAHPC members and getting exercise and fresh air.
The club is open to young and old. Trial memberships last for one league or for one tournament. Provisional memberships also are available, and full memberships, which cost $35 for adults and $5 for those younger than 18, last for the entire year.
For more information about the spring league or EAHPC, call Hudson at (580) 977-9284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.