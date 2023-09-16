Thumbs up to everyone who supported the young livestock exhibitors who had animals in the premium sale at the Garfield County Fair.
The sale raised $114,900, with all the money going to the students who showed their animals. The money will help with things like having an entry into next year’s fair and the costs of raising, training and feeding their animals.
It takes a lot of work to care for and train an animal to show, and the money raised during the premiums sale is a reward for all that hard work.
All of that would not be possible without the support of the buyers. We thank them for their support.
We also want to congratulate the exhibitors. They have worked hard and deserve the accolades.
Thumbs up Thumbs up to Lincoln Academy counselor Ruchele Morris.
She’s been at Enid Public Schools’ alternative high school since 2016.
Lincoln is a school for students who didn’t fit in at the regular high school for whatever reason. Many of them work to support themselves or their families, while going to school.
One of Morris’ biggest tasks is to get the students to believe in themselves and believe they can achieve more.
We commend Morris — and all the staff and Lincoln Academy — for what they do.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to United Way of Northwest Oklahoma for its fun kickoff to its campaign.
The event was held last week at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. It featured food, a dunk tank, axe throwing, a cornhole competition and inflatables in the outfield.
Testimonies were given by United Way sponsors and representatives from the 14 partner agencies supported by United Way. Those agencies are: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW Oklahoma, RSVP of Enid, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA Enid, and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Upcoming events for United Way include the annual Chili Cook-Off set for Oct. 20 and the Day of Kindness on Nov. 10.
The 2023-24 campaign goal is $900,000. We hope people get out and support this worthy effort.
