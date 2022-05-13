It appears the Public Arts Commission of Enid (PACE) has come up with a reasonable proposal to handle some of the complaints heard over the last year regarding the prairie park area surrounding the Under Her Wing was the Universe sculpture.
The commission has decided to greatly reduce the prairie area and landscape the rest of the grounds around the sculpture. Romy Owens, the artist and founder of the original concept, has been working with the group to come up with the compromise.
As readers will recall, the city fielded many complaints about the unkempt appearance of the prairie grass area. Proponents of the prairie grass argued that the area had to have time to grow and develop in order to become mature. The city mowed the area last fall in preparation for the large Christmas tree display, which caused quite a bit of consternation.
Under the compromise, the prairie area north of the sculpture will be limited and will be allowed to grow and become established. The rest of the area south and west of the sculpture will be a lawn with trees and landscaping.
We applaud both PACE and Owens for working together on this compromise. Working together to find common ground will hopefully mean a much more attractive area in this public space, and residents will find more appealing use of the property near the sculpture.
There are still some questions to be worked out regarding maintenance of the prairie area, as well as the new lawn area. The idea is to contract with a third party to maintain the down-sized prairie. Bids are being considered for that project.
We look forward to seeing how the rest of the area will be landscaped and kept up. This area has the potential to be a much-used park, and we certainly hope to see that happen.
