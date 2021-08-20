While the original plan to plant prairie grass as part of the “Under Her Wing” structure was based on trying to provide a low- or no-maintenance solution to minimize operating costs, the look of it hasn’t worked out as well as many had hoped.
Several community members have expressed concern about the unkempt look of the prairie grass around the structure. The complaints led City Manager Jerald Gilbert to originally decide to mow the grass; however, the city has apparently changed course.
Gilbert had talked about plans to mow with Romy Owens, Under Her Wing’s creator, who also built and maintained the prairie since the art project was finished in spring 2020. Owens said self-grown prairies of perennials and native grasses like the one on the 100 block of West Park take time to become self-sustainable.
She and some others objected to the plan, particularly since the area attracts monarch butterflies that are using the area as a waystation during breeding and migration.
We appreciate city officials taking a longer look at the situation and temporarily holding off on a decision to mow the grass. Officials are looking at ways to better explain what is trying to be accomplished with the prairie grass installation.
What has become evident is that the original intent of low-cost and low-maintenance of the area isn’t working in the short-term. In hindsight, perhaps trying to establish a prairie grass area wasn’t the best decision.
It appears there may need to be a more long-term plan to ensure that the area is able to grow and be sustainable, but still look nice and kept up. That may mean more cost and more hands-on maintenance of the area as the grasslands are established.
