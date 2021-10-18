Colin Powell, the first African American to serve as secretary of state and who led the first Gulf War as chairman of the Joint Chiefs, died on Monday.
Much will be written about Powell’s legacy during the coming days. However, first and foremost, he will be remembered as a great American soldier and patriot who broke barriers and served his country with character and dignity.
Powell was the son of Jamaican immigrants who grew up in a working class family in Harlem. He would tell National Public Radio in a 2012 interview that in the Army he found a culture where a Black man could find his own path despite race, background or income level. That path proved true for him.
Throughout his distinguished military career, including becoming a four-star general, and work under four presidential administrations, he employed a pragmatic approach to his duties. He was the architect of the Persian Gulf War in 1991, which ousted Saddam Hussein from Kuwait, and as secretary of state, his speech at the United Nations in 2003 would pave the pathway to the war in Iraq.
He was tough, reasonable, honest and blunt-spoken. Those traits would later get him in trouble with his Republican Party when he endorsed Barack Obama for president and several years later, Hillary Clinton, both Democrats. He would also endorse Biden in the 2020 election.
Powell was also blunt and reflective about how the case he made for the Iraq War was later found to be based on incorrect military intelligence, and that was a “painful” time for him.
He was honest about how that speech would impact his legacy, telling Barbara Walters in a 2007 interview, “All I want to do is judge myself as a successful soldier who served his best.”
Powell should be remembered for his matter-of-fact leadership and his dedication to the men and women of the armed services. He should be remembered for his gift for being a problem-solver. Not all of his decisions may stand the test of time. However, there is no doubt that he served with honor and distinction, and the country was well-served for it.
