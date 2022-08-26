Following up on Friday’s editorial regarding the appropriateness of Biden approving a wide-scale student loan forgiveness program, many proponents of the loan forgiveness have pointed to the PPP initiative during COVID.
The White House sent out a number of tweets criticizing as “hypocrites” mostly Republican lawmakers who took advantage of the PPP initiative for their businesses and later received the loan forgiveness for those programs.
To be clear, more than $800 billion was spent on the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), enacted as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief,and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), provided to small businesses. These were low-interest uncollateralized loans from April 3, 2020, through May 31, 2021. The program was implemented to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits in order to prevent massive job losses and to keep businesses open.
The program was supervised by the Small Business Administration and had generous terms. They had an interest rate of 1%, and the initial payback period was to be two to five years. No collateral or personal guarantees or loan fees charged. For the most part, it was free money.
In the beginning, it was made clear that there would be a “possibility” that those loans could be forgiven as long as the businesses getting the loans fulfilled certain requirements, including employers keeping or rehiring employees while also maintaining salary levels from before the pandemic. At least 60 percent of those loans had to be used for payroll costs, and the other 40% could be used on limited or restricted expenses, such as rent, utilities, etc.
So, to compare the PPP loan forgiveness program to the student loan forgiveness idea is disingenuous. PPP kept many people employed. Those employees paid their regular income taxes and other taxes to the government. The PPP loans were structured from the beginning to be forgivable loans.
It can be argued whether giving out billions in PPP loans was bad economic policy; however, it was law passed by Congress to stave off economic ruin during the pandemic. This is definitely different than student loan forgiveness.
