Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the three men who ran for the Enid City Commission Ward 2 seat.
Incumbent Derwin Norwood and challengers Doug Boyle and Kyle Hockmeyer ran positive campaigns. They were respectful in their comments, did their homework, got out and talked to residents in the area they sought to represent and participated in public election forums.
In the end, Norwood defeated Boyle in the runoff early this week, so congratulations to him. When it was all over, all three were respectful of their opponents, and each indicated a willingness to continue to be involved in public service.
What a refreshing example of how our representative democracy and systems of elections are supposed to function. State and federal candidates, listen up. It IS possible to run for office and be respected and be heard by speaking about yourself and not bashing and trashing and bad-mouthing your opponents or opposing party leaders.
Congratulations to all three men for their campaigns. People do respect that type of responsibility.
Thumbs upKudos to Pond Creek native Judith James, vice president of clinical affairs at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, a longtime Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation physician-scientist and now recipient of the Dean’s Award for Distinguished Medical Service.
James’ career extends across both OMRF and the OU Health Sciences Center. At OMRF, she oversees all clinical activities, chairs the Arthritis and Clinical Immunology Research Program, and holds the Lou C. Kerr Endowed Chair in Biomedical Research.
At OUHSC, she is associate vice provost for clinical and translational science, a George Lynn Cross research professor and a professor of medicine.
A board-certified rheumatologist and internationally acclaimed researcher, she is best known for her work in the prediction and prevention of the autoimmune disease lupus. Her research has resulted in OMRF being named a National Institutes of Health Autoimmunity Center of Excellence, one of only eight nationwide.
James came to OMRF as a Sir Alexander Fleming Scholar in 1988. She later became the first graduate of OUHSC’s M.D./Ph.D. program. Since then, James has published more than 330 articles in peer-reviewed publications and has made seminal contributions to understanding how immune diseases start.
Her numerous awards and recognitions include becoming the first woman from an Oklahoma institution elected to the National Academy of Medicine.
Thumbs upThumbs up to how everyone responded in Northwest Oklahoma as we battled recently with extreme wildfire conditions.
The ongoing drought coupled with high winds put our area at risk, but while we had a couple of bigger fires, especially one in Blaine and Major counties, and one east of Covington, we managed to get through the rough times. That’s thanks to people paying attention and not doing anything risky, and also to the dedication of the rural firefighters around here who do such a great job.
We aren’t out of the woods yet, and won’t be until we get significant rainfall.
So, we encourage people to continue to be on guard and have a plan of what to do in case fire threatens. Also, be sure to support the volunteer firefighters in our area.
