Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools for its STEAM offerings at the high school and middle school levels.
Enid High School’s fabrication lab has proven to be a popular choice for students, so much so that the school is expanding its offerings.
The high school will add an introductory course and a second hour of the year-long fab, after more than 200 students had signed up to take the year-long fab lab.
The semester-long intro class will teach the basics of design software, the printers and the other technology in the lab.
EHS teacher Christopher Parker also will teach another class, Gaming Concepts, which will be a semester long with 24 students in each of the two courses. It expands on the EHS esports program that’s swelled in student participation since it also began several years ago.
At the middle school level, students can take pre-existing, semester-long technology courses ahead of a media production course. The media course would then bypass an EHS course required for students to then take either digital communication or advanced broadcast production, the latter then feeding into EPS Vision.
A related secondary technology pathway will feed students from the middle school’s technology courses into computer sciences essentials course, which leads to computer programming classes and a new cybersecurity class.
Thumbs upThumbs up to longevity.
Hennessey native Sister Angela Houska, ASC, recently celebrated 60 years as a vowed member of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ earlier at the Wichita Center in Wichita, Kan.
She received a bachelor’s degree in music from Newman University in Wichita in 1962, and a master’s in music education from Wichita State University in 1969. Sister Angie received her certificate in clinical pastoral education in 1983 from Prairie View Mental Health Center in Newton, Kan.
Following several years as a junior high school teacher, Sister Angie became the music instructor at the Wichita Center. Her students were women who were studying to become sisters in the community of Adorers: high school students, postulants, novices and those who already had professed their vows. She also was a substance abuse counselor at the local jail, was director of volunteers for Hospice Inc., and worked with AIDS patients in the hospice department of ConnectCare.
Sister Angie was provincial of the Adorers’ former Wichita Province for eight years, and administrator and associate director for almost 20 years. She currently ministers in the Adorers’ Associate program.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the Enid Majors, who closed out a perfect season by winning the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M.
The Majors ended the season 37-0 by beating D-BAT United 4-1 on July 31 to claim the championship.
Along the way, the Majors also won the South Plains Regional and the Connie Mack state championship.
This is quite an accomplishment for any team, even more so since they went undefeated for the season.
Congratulations on a tremendous job.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Tammy Wilson and her Eerie Enid Ghost Tours.
Wilson, co-author of “Ghostlahoma,” a collection of ghost stories from around Oklahoma, has been doing the tours for 15-20 years.
The tours visit several local well-known haunted spots and some other lesser-known locations, with stories to go along with each one.
As Wilson has said: “I think that you learn quite a bit about Enid’s history while you’re having fun doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.