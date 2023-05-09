Today is election day in Garfield County, and there’s one issue on the ballot — a sales tax proposal to fund enhancements and improvements to Garfield County Detention Facility.
All registered voters in Garfield County, including independent voters, are eligible to vote in this election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
That jail sales tax proposal would increase the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for a 15-year period to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the jail and its facilities; add beds in dormitory-style housing and 16,000 square feet; and renovate part of the current 45,000-square-foot building. It would include construction of medical, administrative and visitation spaces, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
GCDF has an operational capacity of 193 beds and a design capacity of 232 beds and has been over capacity for more than 11 years since its 2005 opening.
The average number of inmates per day in 2022, Jail Administrator Ben Crooks said Thursday, was 240, and for fiscal year 2023, that number is 226, he added, due to efforts to reduce the number of Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates being held at GCDF.
A similar sales tax proposal was on the August ballot and was defeated.
Voter turnout for these kinds of elections is typically low; but, we encourage all eligible voters in the county to take just a few minutes today and get to the polls to vote on this issue.
