Just as we have suspected, the pandemic has had a negative effect on the mental health of many individuals.
In fact, here in Oklahoma, suicides have increased 62% since 2006. Suicides among Black Oklahomans doubled from 2016 to 2020, and suicide rates are highest in rural Oklahoma where access to mental health care is sparse.
In many scenarios, the future looks bleak with suicide rates expected to increase through 2025. These dire predictions and improved awareness of mental health have led to an increase in avenues of help, however. For example, this school year, teachers and staff are required to take suicide prevention training. Also, the State Department of Mental Health has teamed up with the Owasso nonprofit Eagle Ops in an effort to reduce Oklahoma veteran suicides.
Intertwined in this crisis lies the important question: what is the nature of the role of police departments, often called to help save an individual during a suicide attempt.
Recent social media posts by police departments across the country showing how their officers are sometimes rescuing suicidal individuals have called into question whether posting these rescues is traumatizing to the suicidal individual, their families or even others who might be in mental health crisis.
There is no ill intent by these departments in posting sometimes life-saving heroics. They understand the renewed attention on their departments on officer interactions with people who are suffering from mental health issue. Yet, they probably should reconsider what they post in these situations keeping the following in mind:
• Will the individual or family be re-traumatized by having their situation posted on social media?
• Will posting the interaction on social media be positive for the community?
We need more conversations about what needs to happen around mental health. Some renewed attention by police departments and mental health professionals regarding posting these situations needs to take place.
Those conversations need to take place before a decision is made to post such a video. There needs to be more meaning, context and thought behind these posts. In most instances, it is probably best not to post a suicide attempt video, but instead put the situation in context with explanation about how to get mental health services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.