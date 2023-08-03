Looking for something fun to do this weekend?
You don’t have to look outside of Enid for plenty to keep you occupied.
Several events are on the calendar for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s a sampling of what’s on tap:
• Main Street Enid’s First Friday, which will be 6-9 p.m. and will feature live music, shopping, food and other activities.
In conjunction with First Friday, Downtown Enid Dogfest is scheduled, along with the Barks & Bikes BMX stunt show.
Dogfest will include a Puppy Cat Walk at 6:15 p.m., with prizes for best dressed and owner lookalike; a Puppy Poker Run 6:30-8:30 p.m. around downtown; dog friendly vendors on the courthouse lawn; and Pups on the Plaza at Stride Bank Center.
The BMX stunt show and professional BMX show will begin at 7 p.m. There also will be a kids’ bike race.
For information on all these events, go online to http://www.mainstreetenid.org/firstfridayenid.html.
• The sixth annual Enid Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stride Bank Center, 302 S. Grand.
Tickets are $10 for each day, and there are not two-day passes available.
There will be celebrity guests, local and out-of-state vendors, costume contests and more.
Celebrity guests are Tami Erlin, an American actress, model, singer and fashion designer who played Pippi Longstocking in the 1988 movie “The New Adventures of Pippy Longstocking”; Mark Dodson, an American actor who voiced Salacious B. Crumb, the cackling Kowakian Monkey Lizard from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” as well as voicing Ewoks in “Return of the Jedi” and additional characters for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” as well as voicing several characters for “Gremlins” and “Gremlins 2”; and Melanie Kohn, who played Lucy van Pelt in “Peanuts” during the 1970s.
The adult costume contest will be 5 p.m. Saturday and a children (12 and under) costume contest at 3 p.m. Sunday.
• The ninth Fly Film Festival, showcasing independent films from across the country on Friday and Saturday at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence.
Screenings will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday and continue through 7:45 p.m.
Saturday screenings will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through the awards ceremony at 9 p.m.
Event passes are $10 per day or $20 for both days. For information go to the FLY Film Festival Facebook page or https://fly filmfestival.art/.
• “History Alive!” at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th.
Reenactors will be at Humphrey Heritage Village, taking visitors back in time.
• The annual Doggie Dip at Champlin Pool.
The free event will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, and only dogs are allowed in the pool. Each dog owner will receive a ticket for a chance to win a goody bag filled with goodies for their dog.
Don’t say there’s nothing to do in Enid. You just need to get out and have fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.