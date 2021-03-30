As we roll out of March and into April, our attention turns to the potential for severe spring weather, including tornadoes, in our area and state.
So far in 2021, there have already been 162 preliminary reports of tornadoes in the U.S. Oklahoma has only had one preliminary report of a tornado, in Nowata in January. However, Oklahoma typically has between 55 and 61 tornadoes annually. In 2020, Oklahoma had 58 tornadoes. So far, states to the east of Oklahoma have taken the brunt of the early tornado season, with tornadoes destroying parts of Alabama and Georgia last week. April, May and June are usually primary tornado months for Oklahoma.
Sunday’s News & Eagle had a story about Enid’s emergency management director and his work to help residents better prepare for storm, and also included a supplement outlining ways to prepare for severe weather. Right now — before the big spring storm season hits — is the best time to make your plans and be prepared for what to do in case tornadoes strike our area.
First, you need to identify a likely safe space in your house to ride out a storm. If you have a basement, in-ground storm shelter or an above-ground reinforced storm shelter, open it up and check it now. Make sure to take out any old water or food you might have stored last year. Have new supplies ready. Clean out the shelter of any bugs or other varmints so you will not be hesitant to race to get inside that shelter if you need to. If you live in a house with no basement, a dorm, or an apartment, avoid windows. Go to the lowest floor, small center room (like a bathroom or closet), under a stairwell, or in an interior hallway with no windows.
Employers also need to identify safe spaces in their places of business and provide safety training to employees about where to go in case of a tornado. Also, have a plan about what you should do if you are driving or outside during a tornado.
Being prepared and having a plan can be the difference between life, death and injury. And, if you have pets, don’t forget to plan for their safety as well. Sunday’s supplement provides some good tips, but you can also go online and find steps about the best way to prepare.
We hope we never have to put these plans to use. Develop your severe weather plan and make sure your family knows what to do.
