Next week, the Enid News & Eagle and the Enid community will be honoring some special people who have contributed greatly to the quality of life we enjoy in our community.
On Thursday, we will honor three Pillar of the Plains finalists with a reception at Stride Bank Center. This year’s honorees are Connie Sturgeon-Hart, the long-time franchisee of Enid’s Chick-fil-A restaurant; Clayton Nolen, longtime educator, church leader and civic volunteer; and Krista Roberts, chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
These are folks who have been wonderfully successful in their jobs and careers, but also have embraced public service and the public good throughout their lives. Each has combined the love and passion for their job with their love of finding a way to use their talents to serve the community.
Sturgeon-Hart has a passion for helping people of all ages and abilities, and is a volunteer and board member with 4RKids. She also honed her work ethic through her involvement in 4-H as a youngster.
Nolen, a retired Enid Public Schools teacher and director, has been a civic volunteer for decades. His career and success in education has helped him mentor Black youths in the community, and he founded the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission as an Enid city commissioner.
Roberts has spent her career at St. Mary’s, moving through the ranks and eventually becoming the leader of the hospital. Her knowledge and passion for providing outstanding health care in the community has provided her the opportunity to bring influence to many boards and groups in Enid over the years.
Over the last 18 years, the Enid News & Eagle has honored 76 finalists for Pillar of the Plains. The lessons we’ve gleaned from all these honorees is that public involvement and volunteer commitment are powerful in Enid and help make Enid the community it is. We all have talents that can serve to make a strong community.
We look forward to celebrating this year’s finalists and the Pillar winner next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.