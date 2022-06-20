Oklahoma lawmakers plan to invest over $50 million in federal COVID relief funds to help build a pediatric mental health facility is a move in the right direction.
Last week, lawmakers presented their plan to invest that sum toward a $115.8 million behavioral health center that will house 72 inpatient beds and include a neurodevelopment and autism unit along with intensive outpatient treatment. It will contain space for youth in state custody, space for families to stay with their children, a two-story gym, outdoor respite spaces, conference area and family resource spaces.
Official said state and federal funds, including $39.4 million earmarked by lawmakers, will pay for about 58% of the pediatric center. The University Hospitals Authority and Trust plans to contribute about $23 million, and the hospital system plans to raise $26 million through other partnerships
It’s important that lawmakers decided to prioritize allocating the American Rescue Plan Act funds after the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically increased the need for pediatric behavioral health care. Suicide is now Oklahoma’s second-leading cause of death for youth ages 10-19, and Oklahoma is among the top 10 states in youth suicide rates.
Our young people are in crisis, and we have to improve access for mental health services
While this original investment is a big one, it does need to be just the beginning. We have to find a way to fund mental health and behavioral health services for youth facilities across the state.
As we’ve said many times before, many of the positive outcomes our state wants for all our citizens begins with raising healthy and resilient children. They are worth the investment, and we must work harder to make children’s health and well-being a priority in our state.
