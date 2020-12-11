A gender gap is a definite disparity between men and women.
Two decades into the 21st century, full-time female workers in Garfield County still make less than two-thirds as much as their male counterparts, according to U.S. Census data featured in a recent report.
Local disparities in opportunity and outcome for women are not lost on Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance.
“Women in Enid are not equally represented in the C-Suite of companies in Enid, in the corporate board rooms of Enid, as business owners or in political leadership positions in Enid,” Powell wrote in an email to Enid News & Eagle. “This is either a result of a lack of opportunity/access, a lack of interest, or a lack of know-how.”
To help overcome those barriers, Powell formed Enid Women in Business, to be “a vehicle for women to network with one another, to receive information and training on a variety of business topics, and to connect them with leadership opportunities.”
A Business.org study linked the gender pay gap to significantly greater hurdles for women prospective business owners. While women own 30% of small companies, only 16% of conventional small-business loans are distributed to female business owners nationwide.
Looking at the total value of all loan types, the study found only 4.4% of the total value of loans for all sources go to women — meaning women get approved less often and get less funding than their male counterparts.
Looking beyond Enid to the communities at or near the bottom of the Business.org study, Powell said she “can only hypothesize as to the reason,” but added they tend to be communities with higher-paying jobs traditionally held by men.
In Enid, the gender pay gap is especially bad in our fair city, it seems. It is not only our problem, it is endemic around the nation, but we seem to have taken things a bit farther than most.
It is wrong. It is unfair. If a man and a woman with similar qualifications and education are doing the same job at the same level, they should be paid the same. Period.
This is the 21st century, folks, when are we going to wake up and realize it?
