Please heed our mayor's latest proclamation that keeps current with evolving conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Enid Mayor George Pankonin again amended his emergency declaration. It went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and will expire at 11:59 p.m. April 30, unless extended or rescinded.
Enid residents note:
• Modification of the stay-at-home order to require only one person from a household go to an essential business at a time if possible.
• Encouraging people to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline to wear a simple cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as a a grocery store.
• Altering functions for faith-based services, allowing "parking lot church where parishioners remain in vehicles and social distancing is maintained.”
Only one member of the household needs to go to the grocery store, not four or five. Wear your face masks, even if you make them yourself. It might not keep you from getting the virus but could help keep you from spreading it if you are carrying it and don't know it.
Stay home. That is the only thing that is going to bring this crisis to some sort of conclusion.
Wuhan, China, where this whole mess began, is reopening after 76 days in lockdown. We haven't even been at this for 30 days. And even there social-distancing measures are still in place and there are fears that the virus will strike anew.
At the end of a video announcing the amended declaration, Enid’s mayor said he was heading back to his house and needed to get ready.
“Thanks again to you all for handling this situation with such grace,” Pankonin said
Mayor Pankonin then put on a face mask to adhere to the CDC’s recommendation to slow the spread. That’s how you show great leadership.
