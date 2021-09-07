Road construction.
We’ve all encountered it on our daily commutes. It can be aggravating, sure, but it’s also a sign of progress.
One of the biggest complaints we hear all the time is the condition of Enid streets.
The city of Enid is spending a lot of money on street and waterline projects throughout the community. That’s the good news. We are glad to see so many infrastructure projects ongoing.
The bad news is those projects cause disruptions for drivers. But, they are necessary — call it the road to progress if you will.
In the coming months, we are going to see some major closures as the city continues to work on several arterial streets.
Those projects include:
• Widening of Cleveland, from the BNSF tracks to Willow.
• Mill and overlay of Randolph, from Washington to 7th.
• Widening of Garland from Garriott to the intersection with Randolph.
Obviously, those projects aren’t going to solve all of Enid’s street problems. Yes, there are still going to be potholes. Not every issue can be addressed at the same time.
But we caution people to be patient.
The work can be frustrating, but the end result will be worth it.
