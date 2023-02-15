{span}For local educators feeling embattled by recent political issues, the passage of four school district bond issues in Tuesday’s election is a positive sign of local support for local schools.{/span}
{span}Garber Public Schools patrons approved two propositions, one worth $6.095 million to provide money for a new fieldhouse, band uniforms, track equipment, expansion of the school’s cafeteria, technology equipment districtwide, elementary school playground equipment, new roofs on some buildings and other projects. Proposition II provides $600,000 for new buses.{/span}
{span}Both propositions passed with more than 70% in favor.{/span}
{span}Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools patrons passed a $500,000 bond issue to buy new buses and a Suburban-type vehicle. That one passed by a 73% margin.{/span}
{span}Fairview Public Schools patrons voted for two proposals totaling $2 million.{/span}
{span}Proposition I is worth $1.84 million and would fund Chamberlain Middle School renovations, synthetic turf for the football field and new band uniforms. Proposition II is worth $160,000 to replace the district’s 25-year-old activity bus.{/span}
{span}Both propositions passed.{/span}
{span}Waynoka Public Schools patrons approved a $7.865 million bond issue to fund a variety of needs.{/span}
{span}Plans for the bond issue include building a track with an artificial surface, an indoor batting facility, softball and track concessions, restrooms and storage. In addition, the oldest building on campus will be knocked down and a new science lab and technology classroom for the STEM program will be built.{/span}
{span}The vote in Waynoka was 67% in favor.{/span}
{span}School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass, so getting these passed by such good margins is a good sign that local patrons are willing to improve their local school facilities and resources.{/span}
{span}That’s an encouraging sign for area schools, and we applaud patrons for understanding the need to support their local schools.{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.