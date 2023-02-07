In a few days, Enid residents will go to the polls to elect two city commission members and a new mayor.
The city commission races have both incumbents and challengers. The mayor’s race is wide open as current Mayor George Pankonin is not seeking reelection.
The mayor’s race is between a former Enid city commissioner, David Mason, and a political newcomer, Jayme Latta.
What’s concerning is that in all three races, some of the candidates have decided to promote their political party as part of their campaign materials. Mason, Ward 1 challenger Judd Blevins and Ward 2 challenger Doug Boyle have all declared prominently they are “Republicans.” Their campaign materials are very similar in theme, style and substance.
City commission races are designed to be non-partisan because partisan politics are not supposed to play a role in city issues. Sewer and street concerns are neither Democrat nor Republican. Water lines are not partisan topics. Parks and infrastructure are not Republican or Democrat issues.
City commission and mayors serve all the residents of the community without consideration of partisan political leanings. Political parties are irrelevant to providing core services to a community. City commissions are supposed to set aside partisan differences and focus on what needs to be done for their city.
Past commissions have included conservatives and liberals, and they’ve worked well together for the common good of the city — not for the common good of their political party.
Partisan politics, however, have recently crept into some city services, such as the library, partly due to activities of a local and active conservative-leaning grassroots organization that sprung up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rancor over masking requirements morphed into movements to ban or censor certain materials or programs in the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
While we applaud patrons getting involved and making their views and preferences known to city commissioners, we encourage all to keep party politics from becoming a future focus of city commissions, school board or other non-partisan local government rolls.
There will be no Republican ballot or Democrat ballot come Election Day, just one ballot featuring the candidates. Partisanship all too often gets in the way of progress at the state and national level.
That should be avoided at the local level.
