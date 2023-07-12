This past week, you’ve likely heard about the Amazon Prime deal days, which offered a number of items at discount or lower prices. This campaign gets a lot of national media attention every year.
Certainly everyone likes a deal; however, we encourage local residents to consider the impact of supporting our local businesses and retailers this summer and fall.
Main Street Oklahoma is promoting this upcoming weekend as a Weekend of Local, a campaign encouraging customers throughout Oklahoma to visit, shop and eat from local businesses between July 14-16.
The News & Eagle just last weekend published a magazine focusing on local businesses and what they have to offer. This magazine can be found at enidnews.com. Take a look at these businesses, and if they have products or services you need, please consider shopping with them.
At the end of the month, July 29, is Enid’s annual Crazy Days where some local businesses have special promotions and also offer discount prices. Take advantage of this opportunity to find some deals at these businesses.
And, Back to School season is coming up, and we encourage Enid residents to take advantage of the sales tax holiday to help families with their back-to-school items.
Oklahoma’s annual sales tax holiday will begin on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, and end at midnight on Aug. 6. Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax for this time period only.
And then later this fall, Enid News & Eagle and our sponsors once again will offer Candy Cane Cash for the holiday season. This promotion begins in late October and continues through mid-December and provides shoppers the opportunity to collect tickets and be eligible for some significant cash drawings.
The impact of the Candy Cane Cash promotion is around $4 million in local shopping each Christmas season.
How does shopping locally benefit our communities? The main benefit is that your sales tax dollars stay in your local communities and help those communities provide services. Local businesses also employ local residents, which means the money you spend circulates within the community supporting jobs and wages.
We all have a vested interest in seeing our businesses in our community grow and prosper. By supporting these local businesses can we do our part to create vibrant and thriving communities.
