Oklahoma has a park problem.
While our state has some beautiful state parks, funding to maintain those parks has typically been lagging.
When COVID-19 hit last year, state officials implemented parking fees in lieu of gate admission at 24 state parks across Oklahoma in a bid to help the state’s crumbling park facilities and infrastructure that have been plagued by decades of legislative funding neglect.
The parking pass program generated nearly $2.2 million, considerably less than the $10 million projected when park officials first unveiled the program. Much of that deficit is because many of the parks don’t have personnel to collect those fees, and many of the parks rely on the “honor” system of patrons paying the fees.
Many park users don’t believe they should have to pay for parking in the park. They believe the cost to use the park should be minimal and are already included in the taxes they pay.
However, the fact is that costs are going up everywhere, including to maintain parks, and the parking fee is a reasonable way to try to put funds back into the amenities at parks that visitors frequently use. State law requires that any parking fees collected in a park be put back into that park to maintain or add new infrastructure. There may be a lag between the generation of revenue and seeing the project come to fruition because each park must wait until they have generated enough funding to complete a project debt free.
For those who frequent specific parks regularly, they should find comfort in that all the parking revenues stay in that specific park and are used for needed improvements. So if you are a frequent visitor to Great Salt Plains Park, your parking fees are going to purchase new picnic tables and accommodations and renovating fishing docks.
If you like Lake Eufaula State Park, your parking fees are used to install a new playground and pay for an entrance for people with disabilities. At Robbers Cave, your fees are paying for some bike racks and a parking area for the boat house. Your parking fees at Tenkiller State Park are used to improve the scuba diving area and to install a new rinse station and lakeside benches.
Also, if you’re renting a camping space or staying at a state lodge, the parking is included in those costs. Discounts are also typically available for seniors citizens and military veterans.
Our state has $1 billion in assets in our parks across the state, according to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. We all want to see our parks thrive, and we have to realize that while it may cost just a little bit more for us to use our parks, they are worth preserving for us and future generations to enjoy.
