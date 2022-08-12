We’re glad to see some changes being made to the downtown park where “Under Her Wing was the Universe” stands. These changes hopefully will lead to more people going to the park and enjoying the sculpture and the park area.
The park area has been a little contentious for the last couple of years as some residents complained about the appearance of the area and the lack of understanding by many residents about the vision for the prairie park. The original vision didn’t quite come to full fruition, but since then the city, the artist and the Public Arts Commission of Enid (PACE) have worked together to compromise on improving the area.
Last week, PACE approved a plan to purchase and plant five October Glory and five Autumn Blaze maple trees in the area west of Under Her Wing. The goal is to provide some shaded area for visitors.
In May, PACE members, in a compromise with local artist Romy Owens, decided to decrease the pocket prairie area surrounding Under Her Wing by two-thirds. The city will have to do maintenance to the trees and the park area to make sure it is manicured and attractive.
We think the park has a lot of potential, particularly since that portion of Park Avenue has been set aside as an event area.
By working together and coming to compromise, this area should become a unique attraction for the city. The prairie will continue to grow and establish in its contained area, trees and landscaping will be added, and there will a nice mowed area for community events.
