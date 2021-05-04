It’s been a complicated and difficult year for both nursing care facilities, their patients and families.
Families place a great deal of faith in nursing care facilities for their aging loved ones, and that relationship in the best of circumstances is a good partnership among the facility, family members and ombudsmen or advocates charged with overseeing nursing care facilities.
However, when the pandemic hit the U.S. in full force in March 2020, family members, patient advocates and inspectors found themselves locked out of facilities for months. Families were kept away from personally visiting their loved ones, and in too many situations, were given little, if any, information about their loved ones, even those suffering from COVID-19.
Federally mandated inspections that are supposed to flag issues with staffing and quality of care at facilities were halted. In the interim, ombudsmen and advocates tried to do their jobs as best they could through virtual visits.
A CNHI investigation found that nursing home oversight dramatically worsened pre-existing oversight problems in care facilities. In Oklahoma, as nursing home inspections have now started to resume, 6 in 10 nursing care facilities are behind on their annual inspections. Nationally, more than half of U.S. nursing homes are overdue for certification inspections.
While nursing facilities were brutalized by the spread of COVID infections within their facilities and by the controversies and criticisms that came along with their procedures, reforming long-term health care will be a complicated and long process.
To move forward, the state health departments, long-term care provider organizations and ombudsman organizations must formulate new plans and procedures if such an outbreak occurs again.
Long-standing issues, including high staff turnover, low pay and lack of registered nurses at nursing homes, certainly played a part of the pandemic difficulties, and those issues must also be addressed. Funding and delivery of these services, as well as oversight and transparency, have to be reformed. Additionally, policies and procedures must be developed to allow families, advocates and inspectors access to those facilities.
The Covid Tracking Project found that as of March 2021, about 8% of people who live in U.S. long-term-care facilities have died of COVID-19 — nearly 1 in 12. For nursing homes alone, the figure is nearly 1 in 10.
The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that long-term care in the U.S. can no longer be marginalized as it has been for decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.