After the debacle in oversight of state parks regarding a state contract with a food service vendor this past year, it’s not surprising that some lawmakers want to resume oversight of state parks.
When Gov. Kevin Stitt started his first term, Republican lawmakers were eager to implement the governor’s desire to have hiring and firing authority over state agency heads. In January 2019 legislators touted overhauls to existing law and gave Stitt’s executive director appointee sole decision-making power. Lawmakers made the oversight commission, which had overseen agency and employment decisions, into an advisory board.
Earlier this year, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, or LOFT, the Legislature’s fiscal watchdog division, found issues with the state’s contracts with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q in creating new restaurants at the state parks. According to their report, several questionable financial decisions on those contracts were made without the proper oversight.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said his proposed Senate Bill 4 restores the previous oversight structure of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. It strips Stitt’s power to hire and fire the agency head, and returns that power to a citizen-led oversight commission that has representatives from every congressional district.
Thompson supported the move back in 2019, but now says the evidence of what happened with oversight of the contract with the state parks “suggests otherwise.” Thompson also said his bill would give the governor the power to appoint the eight-member commission, but members would need legislative confirmation. The measure also bars Stitt from removing any commissioner without cause.
We support the move to restore the previous oversight structure of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. The decision to give the agency executive director unilateral authority to make multi-million dollar financial decisions was definitely short-sighted.
Other lawmakers are proposing similar bills to reverse the 2019 decision, so it’s hard to say exactly how the issue will finally be addressed. However, we believe it’s highly likely there will be a resolution this legislative session to give the Legislature more oversight authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.