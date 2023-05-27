Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Dedee Krueger, who recently was named 2022 Court-Appointed Special Advocate of the Year by Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
Krueger, who lives in Hennessey, has been volunteering as a CASA for the Fourth Judicial District for a little more than six years.
CASAs are appointed by judges to cases that involve children and are responsible for gathering information to help the courts of law to understand children’s situations — making sure there are recommendations being made in the children’s best interests. That way, whenever decisions are made throughout the case, the children’s safety is ensured and their needs are met.
It takes a special person to volunteer to be a CASA. When they have a case, they meet anywhere from eight to 12 hours per month with the children involved in the cases they’re assigned to in the children’s environments — such as in foster parents’ houses or group homes or during visits with the children’s biological parents.
There are 48 active CASA volunteers in the Fourth Judicial District’s CASA Program, which operates in Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties, and there are 442 children who are going through the legal system.
If interested and to learn more information about the local CASA Program, visit either https://thecarecampus.com/volunteer or https://fourthjdcasa.org/volunteering.html; call (580) 242-1154; or by email 4jdcasa@thecarecampus.com.
Thumbs upThumbs up to retired teacher Jane Diluzio and Emerson Middle School.
During a recent ceremony honoring Emerson’s centennial, the school dedicated an open space to Diluzio, who taught at the school for 38 years.
The area is fenced and has a crushed granite garden with flowers, tables and benches, and is named Diluzio Plaza.
We think this is a great way to honor a teacher who dedicated so much of her life to the school.
Thumbs upThumbs up to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center nurses Berneta Kimbrell, RN, and Jamie Smith, RN, who started up the Stop the Bleed program, in which they train members of the public on stopping severe bleeding during an emergency situation.
The goal is to train people such as teachers, firefighters and other members of the public in how to stop severe bleeding to stabilize a victim during an emergency situation.
In some cases, the time trained emergency personnel arrive could be too late.
The Stop the Bleed program was created nationally following the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.
When a shooting occurs, regardless of location, medical personnel are not allowed to enter the scene until it has been secured by police officers. In the time it takes to secure the scene, there are chances that people who need medical attention aren’t able to receive it in a timely manner.
Kimbrell said Stop the Bleed is designed so that in a potential shooter situation, if a person is trained, he or she can help save a person’s live before first responders are on scene. She said the average response time is three minutes, which is the same amount of time it would take somebody to bleed out with a wound that severs an artery.
We love this program and thank St. Mary’s, Kimbrell and Smith for doing it.
Anyone who wants to participate can call Jana Dickson at St. Mary’s at (580) 249-3097 to schedule on-site training. For more information, visit bleedingcontrol.org or stopthebleed.org.
