Thumbs up to Chisholm Trail Expo Center General Manager Steve Barnes, who will retire May 1 after 22 years on the job.
Barnes wasn't looking for the job when it came up back then, but he decided to step up and give it a shot.
He's done a good job bringing events to the Expo Center over the years and has worked with the trust authority overseeing the facility to keep it up to date and in shape.
Barnes, who is retiring due to health-related reasons, said he will look to spend time with his daughter in San Diego, as well as spending time at multiple properties a friend of his owns near Chesapeake Bay and a town in Florida.
We want to thank him for his efforts as general manager and wish him well.
Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools Board of Education for its efforts in the search to replace retiring Superintendent Darrell Floyd.
The board has actively sought public input during the initial stages of the search.
More than 70 people attended focus groups, and 926 people took part in an online survey. The goal of the focus groups and survey was to find out what people believe are important attributes for the next district leader.
Floyd announced in February he will retire June 30 after nine years at the EPS helm.
Applications are closed and the next step by the board is the interviewing process. The board hopes to make an announcement in early May.
Thumbs up to Six Northern Oklahoma College students who recently were recognized at the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges All-Oklahoma Academic Team and OACC President’s Tuition Waiver Award Ceremony in Oklahoma City.
Recognized from NOC for the All-Academic Team were Mia Claire Jones, Morrison, and Bobbie Benz, Enid, from NOC Enid; Devin Barnett, Ponca City, Samantha Smith, Medford, and Emma Valgora, Ponca City, from NOC Tonkawa; and Hang Dinh and Emilee Rhymer, Stillwater, from NOC Stillwater.
The All-Oklahoma Academic Team Program provides statewide recognition to outstanding two-year college students.
To be eligible, students must be nominated by their college president to the All-USA Academic Team. Nominees must be eligible to graduate during the 2023 academic year.
Congratulations to all the students for this fine accomplishment.
