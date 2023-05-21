Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools for its partnership with Tango Flight to expand the high school aviation program.
EPS Board of Education last week approved the agreement with Tango that will allow EHS aviation students to build an airplane over two years.
Over the two-year period at a cost of $90,000, students will put together the plane piece by piece, learning the steps from reading schematics to ensuring the plane is FAA approved.
Once the plane is completed, it will be taken to Enid Woodring Regional Airport, where FAA inspectors will ensure it meets all specifications before taking it on a test flight. The district will be reimbursed through the sale of the aircraft, and with the price of the plane likely to stay the same, the program will be able to start again with a new plane after the two-year construction period.
This is a great addition to the aviation program.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to two Medford Volunteer Fire Department firefighters who recently were recognized for their response to an explosion and fire last year at the ONEOK natural gas plant.
Firefighters Tony Garcia and Michael Smith received the Medal of Valor award from Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.
According to OSFA, the duo “performed duties in a courageous and selfless manner” on July 9, 2022, following the incident at ONEOK. They arrived on the scene and rescued six people.
Garcia and Smith still work at ONEOK, so they were thinking about their friends and coworkers.
The Medal of Valor has been in existence since 1995 and can be awarded, on a nomination-basis, to “any firefighter who performs acts of courage, bravery and/or valor, who goes above and beyond the call of duty, who performs an extraordinary act of bravery or who shows exemplary action while on or off duty.”
Thank you for your service.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid native Todd G. Lamb, who has been named 22nd president of University of Central Oklahoma.
Lamb will assume the post July 1, 2023, replacing Andrew K. Benton, who was named interim president in January.
Lamb has a long career in public service.
He was an assistant to Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, then entered the U.S. Secret Service, serving from 1998 to 2002. He also represented U.S. Sen. Don Nickles as an agriculture field representative throughout Northwest Oklahoma.
Lamb then was elected to the Oklahoma Senate, then served two terms as lieutenant governor.
UCO offers 119 undergraduate areas of study and 81 graduate degrees from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.
We wish Lamb well in this new endeavor.
