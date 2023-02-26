Thumbs up
Thumbs up to some amazing Northwest Oklahoma students.
One, Enid High School senior Elsa Stewart, has been named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist for 2023.
That makes her one of 7,250 students in the United States to achieve that designation.
In addition, Stewart and four other high school students were named 2023 Academic All-Staters by Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
The other are Tyler Cholerton, of Enid High; Landon Schultz, of Kremlin-Hillsdale; Alec Anderson, of Ringwood; and Madisyn Myers, of Lomega.
Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence selects it top 100 public high school seniors from hundreds of applications statewide.
Congratulations to all on these fine achievements.
Thumbs up to Enid's Habitat for Humanity chapter.
Since its founding in 1985, Enid Habitat for Humanity and its supporters and volunteers have built or renovated dozens of homes for families.
They still are hard at it, but could use some help from the community.
Brian Pillatzke, president of Enid Habitat for Humanity, said Habitat always is looking for helpers and said the local organization also is in need of board members, office help and volunteers for the construction committee.
For more information on volunteering, visit https://enidhabitat.org/volunteer/ or send a message to Enid Habitat for Humanity on Facebook.
Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools for making a good choice in hiring Cameron Conder as the next Enid High School head football coach.
Conder, who spent the past eight seasons as offensive coordinator, was named interim coach when Rashuan Woods stepped down to take a job in Texas.
Now, he gets the chance to be the main man.
By all measures, he seems to be a popular choice.
Next season, he will have the task of replacing one of the best senior classes in Enid history, including star running back Luke Rauh, who ran for 20 touchdowns last season, and wide receiver Tykie Andrews, who holds all of Enid’s single-season receiving records.
It’s a long way to the next season, but spring practice will be starting up soon.
We wish Conder well.
